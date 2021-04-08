Chesnara (LON:CSN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $278.99

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 278.99 ($3.65) and traded as high as GBX 303.60 ($3.97). Chesnara shares last traded at GBX 298 ($3.89), with a volume of 497,318 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.67, a quick ratio of 39.16 and a current ratio of 40.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 276.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 279. The stock has a market capitalization of £440.47 million and a P/E ratio of 21.29.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.29 ($0.19) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. This is a positive change from Chesnara’s previous dividend of $7.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Chesnara’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.54%.

About Chesnara (LON:CSN)

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

