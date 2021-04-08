Childress Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $54,000 Investment in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at $778,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 121,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 481,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,374,000 after acquiring an additional 245,468 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at $851,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 37,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of SNY opened at $49.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.96 and a 200-day moving average of $48.74. The company has a market cap of $125.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. Sanofi has a one year low of $42.80 and a one year high of $55.00.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Sanofi’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $1.9061 dividend. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

