Childress Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth $28,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $35,725.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,465.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $1,627,425.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,760.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CL stock opened at $79.62 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $65.54 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The stock has a market cap of $67.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.38.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

CL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.91.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

