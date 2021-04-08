Childress Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Moody’s by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Moody’s by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 2,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Moody’s by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 15,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 246.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth $472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.08.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total value of $3,386,747.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,721,362.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total transaction of $318,992.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,850.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,618 shares of company stock worth $4,295,334 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $307.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $290.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.44. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $225.32 and a 12-month high of $311.90. The firm has a market cap of $57.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.92%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

