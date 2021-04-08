Childress Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. United Bank increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 19,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $390,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,389,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,853,000 after acquiring an additional 734,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.79.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $59.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $83.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $48.77 and a one year high of $60.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.84.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $3,093,432.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at $707,758.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.