Childress Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Prudential Financial news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones acquired 1,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $93.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.52 and a 1-year high of $95.49.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.43.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

