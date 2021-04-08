Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.82 EPS

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.82), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 215.80% and a negative return on equity of 112.72%.

Shares of KDNY stock traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $14.38. 150,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,123. Chinook Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $21.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.88. The company has a market capitalization of $606.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.26.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chinook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, an investigational Phase III ready endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

