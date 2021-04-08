Christopher H. Chang Sells 4,830 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 4,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $347,566.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,858.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of SMTC opened at $69.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 98.11, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.23. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $38.83 and a twelve month high of $83.94.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.24 million. Semtech had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,379,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Semtech by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,656,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,419,000 after acquiring an additional 462,314 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Semtech by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 909,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,554,000 after acquiring an additional 294,368 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Semtech by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,678,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,991,000 after acquiring an additional 108,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,726,000. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMTC. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.93.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.