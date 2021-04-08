Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 5th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.18). Wedbush also issued estimates for Cidara Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.17) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.25). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 165.58% and a negative net margin of 662.48%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Aegis started coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cidara Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.42.

Shares of NASDAQ CDTX opened at $2.30 on Thursday. Cidara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.45. The company has a market cap of $110.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDTX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 7.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,703,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 115,346 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 466,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 41,957 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 46,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,857 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 20,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 89.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

