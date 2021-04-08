Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Position Increased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 194.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,261 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $5,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CINF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,104,000 after buying an additional 63,125 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 13.1% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $105.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $108.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.59.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

CINF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.83.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

