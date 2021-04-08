Citigroup Inc. Buys 4,333 Shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 192.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OSBC. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,981 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 160,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Ladowicz sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $199,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William B. Skoglund sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $77,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 6,425 shares of company stock valued at $78,290 and sold 22,500 shares valued at $297,640. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $12.92 on Thursday. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $14.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average of $10.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $376.31 million, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.45.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $32.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.63 million. Equities research analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.08%.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Old Second Bancorp Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

