Citigroup Inc. Has $58,000 Position in Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) by 251.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Citizens were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,158,000 after buying an additional 164,254 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Citizens by 160.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 26,744 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Citizens by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 16,205 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Citizens during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens alerts:

NYSE CIA opened at $5.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.04. Citizens, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $7.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.68 million, a PE ratio of -47.25 and a beta of 0.32.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Citizens had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $64.14 million for the quarter.

Citizens Profile

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to foreign residents in approximately 20 countries through 1,000 independent marketing consultants, as well as through independent marketing firms and consultants throughout the United States.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.