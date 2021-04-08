Citigroup Inc. Has $64,000 Stock Position in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) by 389.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Bristow Group were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bristow Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,714,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,434,000 after buying an additional 258,224 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristow Group by 211.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 525,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,836,000 after acquiring an additional 356,767 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 180,419 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Bristow Group by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 51,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Bristow Group by 169.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 138,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 86,759 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VTOL opened at $26.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Bristow Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $30.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.12 and a 200-day moving average of $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.89 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.35). Bristow Group had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $309.90 million during the quarter.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of November 30, 2020, the company had a fleet of 257 aircraft.

