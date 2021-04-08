Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) by 327.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 28,498 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 20,926 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 279,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 32,952 shares in the last quarter. 22.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Shares of UEC opened at $3.06 on Thursday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $3.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $656.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.25 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1.21.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UEC. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $3.60 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $2.00 to $2.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.