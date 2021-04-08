Citigroup Inc. Raises Holdings in XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) by 51.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in XBiotech were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in XBiotech by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in XBiotech by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank purchased a new stake in XBiotech during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get XBiotech alerts:

XBIT opened at $16.86 on Thursday. XBiotech Inc. has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $21.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.68 million, a P/E ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.50.

XBiotech Profile

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of antibody therapies for treating oncology, inflammatory conditions, and infectious diseases. Its product candidates include 514G3, an anti-infective antibody that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Staphylococcus Aureus infections; and other anti-infectious disease antibodies, which are in pre-clinical development to treat Clostridium Difficile, influenza, Ebola, and Herpes Varicella Zoster (Chickenpox).

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT).

Receive News & Ratings for XBiotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XBiotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.