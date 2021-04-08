Citigroup Inc. Takes $67,000 Position in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $939,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,277,000. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $4,616,000.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

In other news, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $566,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $566,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of C4 Therapeutics stock opened at $36.17 on Thursday. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $48.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.55.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Featured Article: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC).

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.