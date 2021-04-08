Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Zynex were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zynex during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynex during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynex in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Zynex in the third quarter valued at $239,000. 29.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut Zynex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Northland Securities raised shares of Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ZYXI opened at $14.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The company has a market cap of $534.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.07. Zynex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $29.73.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $25.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.75 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 18.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zynex Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

