Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 83.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,356 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Clean Harbors by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Clean Harbors by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Clean Harbors by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Clean Harbors by 2.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Shares of CLH opened at $87.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.67. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.13 and a 12-month high of $91.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $796.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.62 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CLH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Robert Speights sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total value of $84,930.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rod Marlin sold 9,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total value of $855,435.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,699.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,667 shares of company stock worth $2,340,870 over the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.