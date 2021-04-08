Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.21% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Amatil limited’s principal activity is the manufacture, distribution and marketing of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages which include carbonated and non carbonated drinks which include mineral and bottled waters, ready-to-drink coffee and tea, juices/nectar, sport drinks, fruit still drinks, energy drinks, other ready-to-drink beverages and flavoured milk drinks. Major brands include Coca-Cola, diet Coke, Coca-Cola Light, Fanta, Sprite, Lift, Lift Plus, POWERaDE, Mount Franklin, Fruitopia, pump, L&P, Deep Spring, Schweppes, Qoo, Kin Cider, and Nescafe. “

OTCMKTS:CCLAY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.72. Coca-Cola Amatil has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $10.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.34.

About Coca-Cola Amatil

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, prepares, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Fiji, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits.

