Coinlancer (CL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,872.00

Coinlancer (CURRENCY:CL) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Coinlancer has a market cap of $2.70 million and $4,872.00 worth of Coinlancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Coinlancer has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One Coinlancer coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0339 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00055529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00022336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00083416 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $362.32 or 0.00627950 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00030333 BTC.

Coinlancer Profile

Coinlancer (CRYPTO:CL) is a coin. Coinlancer’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,619,229 coins. The official message board for Coinlancer is medium.com/@coinlancer. Coinlancer’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Lancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coinlancer is www.coinlancer.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLancer is a freelancing platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to mitigate the issues in the contemporary freelance. The platform will feature smart contracts based escrow mechanism to ease the interaction between clients and freelancers, fair dispute settlements, secure payments, less transaction fees, identity thief elimination, elimination of fake reviews and unbiased dispute resolution. CoinLancer token (CL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to pay fees when using the smart contract feature, and also will work as the medium of exchange between clients and freelancers. “

Coinlancer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinlancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinlancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coinlancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

