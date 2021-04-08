Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

CLPBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Commerzbank raised shares of Coloplast A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Coloplast A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Coloplast A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

CLPBY stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.05. 45,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,875. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. Coloplast A/S has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 53.75 and a beta of 0.28.

About Coloplast A/S

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

