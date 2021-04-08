Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,845 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.94.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $54.55. The stock had a trading volume of 230,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,847,635. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.82 and a 200 day moving average of $50.19. The stock has a market cap of $249.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

