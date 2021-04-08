Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRZBY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Commerzbank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut Commerzbank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

CRZBY opened at $6.18 on Thursday. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $7.17. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 10.95, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.38 and a 200 day moving average of $6.10.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody services, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantee, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, schuldschein, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.