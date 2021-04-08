Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €5.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CBK. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.90 ($8.12) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Warburg Research set a €4.10 ($4.82) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.10 ($8.35) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €5.37 ($6.32).

CBK stock opened at €5.22 ($6.14) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €5.09. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of €2.81 ($3.31) and a fifty-two week high of €5.96 ($7.01).

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody services, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantee, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, schuldschein, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

