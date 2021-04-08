Comparing IMRIS (OTCMKTS:IMRSQ) and Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) and IMRIS (OTCMKTS:IMRSQ) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get Zynex alerts:

Zynex has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IMRIS has a beta of -10.69, suggesting that its share price is 1,169% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zynex and IMRIS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynex $45.47 million 11.75 $9.49 million $0.28 52.79 IMRIS N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Zynex has higher revenue and earnings than IMRIS.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Zynex and IMRIS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynex 0 2 2 0 2.50 IMRIS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zynex currently has a consensus price target of $21.63, indicating a potential upside of 46.31%. Given Zynex’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Zynex is more favorable than IMRIS.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.6% of Zynex shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.5% of Zynex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Zynex and IMRIS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynex 18.08% 50.67% 35.56% IMRIS N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Zynex beats IMRIS on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device. The company also supplies electrodes for the delivery of electrical current to the body and batteries for use in electrotherapy products; and distributes Comfortrac for cervical traction, JetStream for hot/cold therapy, and LSO Back Braces for lumbar support. In addition, it offers blood volume monitor, a non-invasive medical device for monitoring central blood volume for use in operating and recovery rooms to detect blood loss during surgery and internal bleeding during recovery. The company provides its products for use in pain management and control; and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. Zynex, Inc. sells its products through direct sales force primarily in the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About IMRIS

IMRIS Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided therapy solutions worldwide. The company offers VISIUS Surgical Theatres, a surgical environment that provides intraoperative vision to clinicians to assist in decision-making and enhance precision in treatment. Its VISIUS Surgical Theatre incorporates magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, and fluoroscopy into multi-purpose surgical suites to provide intraoperative imaging for specific medical applications by bringing advanced imaging into the operating room (OR). The company sells the VISIUS Surgical Theatres to hospitals that deliver clinical services to patients in the neurosurgical, spinal, cerebrovascular, and cardiovascular markets. It also provides service and extended maintenance contracts, and accessories and disposables. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Winnipeg, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.