Compass (NYSE:COMP) Rating Reiterated by Kepler Capital Markets

Compass (NYSE:COMP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of NYSE:COMP opened at $17.20 on Tuesday. Compass has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $22.11.

In other Compass news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin bought 411,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $7,399,998.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 421,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,580,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

About Compass

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

