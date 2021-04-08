Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Shares Gap Down to $5.52

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.52, but opened at $5.40. Comstock Resources shares last traded at $5.32, with a volume of 21,658 shares.

CRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Comstock Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.74.

The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $274.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. On average, analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRK. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Comstock Resources by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Comstock Resources by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares during the period. 22.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

