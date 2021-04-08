Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Releases Q4 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) updated its fourth quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.49-0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.51. Conagra Brands also updated its FY 2022

Pre-Market guidance to 2.63-2.73 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.71.

NYSE CAG opened at $37.24 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.81. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $1,714,533.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,830,137.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

