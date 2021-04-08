Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Shares Gap Down to $37.24

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $37.24, but opened at $36.26. Conagra Brands shares last traded at $36.77, with a volume of 17,391 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.71.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $1,714,533.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,830,137.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 10,010.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 2,337.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands Company Profile (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

