Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,272 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $24,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,283,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in The Clorox by 1,577.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 768,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,186,000 after buying an additional 722,734 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Clorox by 479.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 383,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,688,000 after buying an additional 317,607 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in The Clorox by 494.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,534,000 after buying an additional 224,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel bought a new position in The Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,838,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The Clorox alerts:

NYSE CLX traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $193.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,722. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.51 and its 200-day moving average is $200.27. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $176.73 and a one year high of $239.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. The Clorox’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $673,678.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CLX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.65.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.