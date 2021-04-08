Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires 29,861 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,861 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $12,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.11. The stock had a trading volume of 440 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,556. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $45.75 and a 52 week high of $90.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.51 and its 200 day moving average is $75.81.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

