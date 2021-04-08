Confluence Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 84.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,675 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $20,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,182,000. Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,047,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter worth $13,000,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 667,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,214,000 after purchasing an additional 184,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $11,890,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,450. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.72 and a 200-day moving average of $67.43. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $39.17 and a 12-month high of $87.99.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

