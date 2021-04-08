Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $5.08 Million Position in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,869 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Phibro Animal Health worth $5,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th.

In other Phibro Animal Health news, COO Larry Lee Miller sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $458,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 50.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phibro Animal Health stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.19. 89,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,743. The firm has a market cap of $978.56 million, a PE ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.46. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $28.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.77 and its 200-day moving average is $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 23.70% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Phibro Animal Health Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

Recommended Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.