Confluence Investment Management LLC Raises Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,774 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 53.08% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF worth $8,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of IBTE traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $25.73. The stock had a trading volume of 512 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,595. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.76 and a 200 day moving average of $25.86. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $25.68 and a twelve month high of $26.07.

