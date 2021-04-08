Conflux Network (CFX) Price Up 18.1% This Week

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 8th. Conflux Network has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and approximately $38.43 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002194 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,835.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,049.03 or 0.03542822 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $224.32 or 0.00387857 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $635.26 or 0.01098386 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.50 or 0.00462520 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $243.65 or 0.00421286 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00032823 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $179.63 or 0.00310590 BTC.

Conflux Network Coin Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 819,658,841 coins. The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network. Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

