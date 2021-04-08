Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.59 Million

Brokerages expect Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) to announce sales of $24.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Conifer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.16 million to $24.90 million. Conifer posted sales of $21.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Conifer will report full year sales of $100.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $97.17 million to $102.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $106.90 million, with estimates ranging from $102.04 million to $109.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.23). Conifer had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 21.69%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNFR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conifer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of CNFR stock opened at $3.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $38.24 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.21. Conifer has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.05.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

