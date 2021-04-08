Constellation (DAG) Market Cap Hits $84.43 Million

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 8th. Constellation has a market capitalization of $84.43 million and $1.55 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Constellation coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0666 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Constellation has traded down 20.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Constellation alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00056162 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00022933 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $367.26 or 0.00634674 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.30 or 0.00083467 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00030336 BTC.

Constellation Profile

Constellation (CRYPTO:DAG) is a coin. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Buying and Selling Constellation

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Constellation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Constellation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.