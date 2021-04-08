Contentos Market Cap Reaches $115.52 Million (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. One Contentos coin can now be purchased for $0.0386 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. Contentos has a market capitalization of $115.52 million and $16.52 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Contentos has traded down 8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00055949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00022461 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.39 or 0.00083679 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $365.43 or 0.00631906 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

About Contentos

COS is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,990,144,695 coins and its circulating supply is 2,990,318,216 coins. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io. The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Contentos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

