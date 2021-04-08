Contrasting Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) and OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR)

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) and Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

This table compares OraSure Technologies and Penumbra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OraSure Technologies -9.05% -3.51% -3.13% Penumbra -1.79% -0.12% -0.09%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.1% of OraSure Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of Penumbra shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of OraSure Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Penumbra shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for OraSure Technologies and Penumbra, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OraSure Technologies 0 2 4 0 2.67 Penumbra 0 2 4 0 2.67

OraSure Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $17.40, indicating a potential upside of 66.51%. Penumbra has a consensus target price of $279.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.67%. Given OraSure Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe OraSure Technologies is more favorable than Penumbra.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OraSure Technologies and Penumbra’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OraSure Technologies $154.60 million 4.86 $16.66 million $0.13 80.38 Penumbra $547.41 million 18.09 $48.46 million $0.98 277.30

Penumbra has higher revenue and earnings than OraSure Technologies. OraSure Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Penumbra, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

OraSure Technologies has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Penumbra has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Penumbra beats OraSure Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests. The company's principal products include OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, and OraSure QuickFlu Rapid Flu A&B test; OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; tuberculosis products; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D. saliva alcohol test. It also offers genomic products under the Oragene and ORAcollect brands; microbiome collection products; and GenoFIND services, a suite of genomic services. In addition, the company manufactures and sells kits that are used to collect, stabilize, transport, and store samples of genetic material for molecular testing in the consumer genetic, clinical genetic, academic research, pharmacogenomics, personalized medicine, microbiome, and animal genetics markets. Further, it provides medical devices for the removal of benign skin lesions by cryosurgery or freezing; immunoassay tests and reagents for insurance risk assessment, substance abuse testing, and forensic toxicology applications; an oral fluid Western blot confirmatory test for confirming positive HIV-1 test; and Q.E.D. rapid point-of-care saliva alcohol test. The company markets its products to clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinics, community-based organizations and other public health organizations, distributors, government agencies, physicians' offices, and commercial and industrial entities. OraSure Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004 and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.