Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,679 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,880 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $18,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

In related news, insider Adam L. Miller sold 39,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total transaction of $1,922,652.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,814,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,727,288.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $208,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,895,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,271,211 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSOD opened at $44.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a one year low of $28.70 and a one year high of $55.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.37. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 51.19% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $206.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.72 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSOD. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.10.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.