Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $53.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Corteva, Inc. provides agriculture products. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry which protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases as well as to enhance crop health. Corteva, Inc. is based in Wilmington, Delaware. “

CTVA has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Redburn Partners downgraded Corteva from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.24.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $46.75 on Wednesday. Corteva has a twelve month low of $22.38 and a twelve month high of $48.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.01, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.52.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Corteva’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Corteva by 25.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 90,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the third quarter worth approximately $399,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 82.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

