Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.89% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Coupang stock opened at $45.33 on Tuesday. Coupang has a 52 week low of $41.41 and a 52 week high of $69.00.

In other news, CEO Bom Suk Kim sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $42,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lydia Jett purchased 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,985. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

