Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) will post $0.70 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.69. Cousins Properties reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cousins Properties.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 7.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $35.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.29. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $22.99 and a 12 month high of $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.18%.

In other Cousins Properties news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $1,609,562.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,143,845.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CUZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,548,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 3,082,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,672 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,900,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,673,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,058,000 after acquiring an additional 734,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,465,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,094,000 after acquiring an additional 410,474 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cousins Properties (CUZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.