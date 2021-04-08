COVIR.IO Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $994,975.00 (CVR)

COVIR.IO (CURRENCY:CVR) traded 27.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 8th. COVIR.IO has a total market capitalization of $12.12 million and $994,975.00 worth of COVIR.IO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, COVIR.IO has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar. One COVIR.IO coin can now be bought for approximately $101.73 or 0.00175601 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00071247 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.85 or 0.00265553 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005543 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $466.91 or 0.00805919 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,926.56 or 0.99985407 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00017630 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $413.13 or 0.00713096 BTC.

COVIR.IO Coin Profile

COVIR.IO’s genesis date was January 19th, 2021. COVIR.IO’s total supply is 8,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,108 coins. The official website for COVIR.IO is covir.io/v2. The official message board for COVIR.IO is medium.com/@covir. COVIR.IO’s official Twitter account is @Polkacover.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Buying and Selling COVIR.IO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVIR.IO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVIR.IO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COVIR.IO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

