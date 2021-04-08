Cowen Raises MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) Price Target to $18.00

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) had its target price increased by Cowen from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of MedAvail in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Get MedAvail alerts:

Shares of MedAvail stock opened at $13.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $13.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.79. MedAvail has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $46.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDVL. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MedAvail during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,876,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MedAvail during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,470,000. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MedAvail during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in MedAvail in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MedAvail in the fourth quarter worth $471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

MedAvail Company Profile

MedAvail Holdings, Inc operates as a technology enabled pharmacy company that embeds automated pharmacy services directly into clinics and other points of care through its proprietary technology. The company provides turnkey services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for MedAvail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedAvail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.