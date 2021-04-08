Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $175.49

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $175.49 and last traded at $174.20, with a volume of 2692 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $172.07.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.12 and its 200 day moving average is $139.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $677.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter worth $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

