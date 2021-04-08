Craig Hallum Increases Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Price Target to $40.00

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KRUS. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $31.52 on Tuesday. Kura Sushi USA has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $38.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.33. The company has a market capitalization of $263.89 million, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 44.44% and a negative net margin of 60.53%. Equities analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

