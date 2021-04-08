Credit Suisse AG Acquires 31,717 Shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,717 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 56.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on STSA. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

NASDAQ STSA opened at $5.68 on Thursday. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $36.10. The company has a quick ratio of 11.71, a current ratio of 11.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $179.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.13.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.19). Research analysts anticipate that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

