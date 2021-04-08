Credit Suisse AG Acquires 37,357 Shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,357 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.10% of WisdomTree Investments worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 9,647 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WETF opened at $6.62 on Thursday. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $6.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $991.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WETF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded WisdomTree Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $4.25 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.07.

In other news, CFO Amit Muni sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $399,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

