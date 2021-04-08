Credit Suisse AG Buys 38,496 Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 135,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,496 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Amyris were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMRS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Amyris by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,769,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,606,000 after buying an additional 1,991,720 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amyris by 52.1% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,531,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 867,020 shares in the last quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amyris by 3,217.8% during the 3rd quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 703,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 682,279 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amyris by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 741,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 562,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Amyris by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,452,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,322,000 after purchasing an additional 489,364 shares during the period. 43.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMRS shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen upgraded shares of Amyris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amyris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.87.

AMRS stock opened at $16.87 on Thursday. Amyris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $23.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.62.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $79.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.64 million. Research analysts anticipate that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

